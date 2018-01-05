Chidambaram credits Congress for newly launched GOI's saving bond scheme

Taking to his handle, Chidambaram said that the move will bring a huge relief to the middle class, senior citizens and retirees.

"We can be legitimately proud that our protests forced the to issue taxable bonds once again. Huge relief for the middle class, senior citizens, and retirees (sic)", he tweeted.

On Thursday, the Center announced to launch 7.75 per cent savings bonds to enable resident citizens and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) to invest in a taxable bond, without any monetary ceiling.

Commencing from January 10, 2018, these bonds are open to by individuals, including joint holdings and HUFs.

However, NRIs are not eligible for making investments in these bonds.

The bonds will be issued at par, i.e. at Rs. 100.

They will be issued for a minimum amount of Rs. 1,000 (face value) and in multiples thereof.

Accordingly, the issue price will be Rs. 1,000 for every Rs 1,000 (nominal).

The also specified that the bonds will be issued in a demat form (bond ledger account) only.

Further, the savings bonds will have a maturity of seven years and carry an interest at 7.75 percent per annum, which will be payable half-yearly.

Therefore, the cumulative value of Rs 1,000 at the end of seven years will be Rs 1,703.