Chidambaram has no choice but cooperate with CBI: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Retaliating against former Union Minister P Chidambaram's allegations of the Centre targeting him and his son under the pretence of raids, Union Law Minister on Tuesday, while defending the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, "nothing else can be expected from him".

"Cannot expect anything else from Chidambaram. He is accountable for the property his son holds and will have to answer to the and cooperate with their procedures," he told ANI.

With the raiding the Chidambaram residence here on Wednesday in connection with the FIPB approval in several cases, the senior Congress leader lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of using agencies to target his son.

"FIPB approval is granted in hundreds of cases. The five Secretaries who constitute the FIPB, the officials of the FIPB Secretariat and the competent authority in each case are the public officials. There is no allegation against any of them. There is no allegation against me," he said in a statement.

Asserting that every case was processed according to law, Chidambaram added that the approval was granted or refused in accordance with the recommendations of the FIBP consisting of five Secretaries to the Government of India.

"The government, using the and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends. The government's aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of Opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations. All I will say is, I shall continue to speak and write," the senior Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, the is expected to raid Chidambaram's native place in Karaikudi also.

The raids are happening at around 14 different locations in Chennai and also in the capital in connection with the criminal misconduct in the grant of FIPB approval.