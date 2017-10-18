Chief Minister Fadnavis takes dig at Sena over Nanded polls

Taking a dig at the over its performance in the recently held Nanded-Waghala municipal corporation polls, Chief Minister on Tuesday said it was time for introspection for those who were laid low by the electorate.



Fadnavis said that until now, the and the were holding the reigns of power in that civic body.



"The was first, Sena second, MIM third, fourth and was last with just two seats and three per cent vote share."This years polls saw win six seats and its vote share rose to 25 per cent, whereas the vote share rose from 38 per cent to 46 per cent," Fadnavis said, speaking to reporters at his official residence 'Varsha'.He said that although the won 73 seats, the rise was of just 25 seats."However, it is time for introspection for those who have been laid down by the electorate," he said.Fadnavis announced that from October 18, the state will begin depositing credit money into 10 lakh accounts of farmers in the first phase of its Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana."Eight per cent of the farmers will get the loan waiver amounts credited into their accounts by November 15 next month," he said."The rest 20 per cent applications are such where the Aadhar numbers have not been provided or linked or submitted along with the application forms," he added.He said that about one crore registered applications were received. The 10 lakh farmers will get Rs 1.50 lakh loan waiver amount deposited in their accounts.Fadnavis said that last year the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 10 per cent and this year too it is expected to be around 8 to 10 per cent.Replying to queries on effect of loan waiver on the state's economy, Fadnavis admitted that there will be some pressure on the finances, but added that the impressive figures has maintained the fiscal space, within which the will have to raise funds.