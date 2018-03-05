China building helipads, sentry posts in Doklam area: Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian and Chinese troops have "redeployed" themselves away from the in Doklam, and has undertaken construction of helipads, sentry posts and trenches for its personnel there, Sitharaman said today. "Post disengagement from the face-off in 2017, troops of both sides have redeployed themselves away from their respective positions at the The strength of both sides have been reduced," she said replying to a question on the issue in Lok Sabha. "In order to maintain these troops during the winter, People's (PLA) has undertaken construction of some infrastructure, including sentry posts, trenches and helipads," she said. Last week, had said that the situation along India's border with is "sensitive" and it has the potential to escalate. Sitharaman's reply today came in response to a question on whether have revealed that has constructed seven helipads in besides deploying tanks and missiles in the area. On whether has taken up the matter with China, she said issues relating to the border are regularly taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels and at Border Personnel Meetings, flag meetings and meetings of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India- Border Affairs. Troops of and were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the The face-off ended on August 28. Sources said has been keeping its troops in north and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area. In January, Chief Gen. had said the time had come for to shift its focus from borders with to the frontier with China, indicating the seriousness of the situation. To a separate question on a report which said was setting up a military base in Pakistan, Sitharaman said the government keeps a constant watch on developments having a bearing on India's security and takes measures to safeguard it. "Government is aware of China's stated objective of becoming a 'maritime power'.

As part of this strategy, is developing facilities in the littoral countries in the Region, including in the vicinity of India's maritime boundary," she said. She said and have, on several occasions, reiterated that as large neighbours following independent foreign policies, the relationship pursued by the two nations with other countries must not become a source of concern for each other.