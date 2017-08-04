TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

China helping Pakistan to construct 6 dams on Indus River in PoK: Govt

The activity there is in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity: V K Singh

ANI  |  New Delhi 

How India can leverage the Indus water treaty
We have made demarches to both Pakistan and China conveying the position: V K Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs V. K. Singh said that the Pakistan is constructing six dams on the Indus River in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with China's assistance

Replying a question, Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that India has made demarches to both Islamabad and Beijing conveying it is in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Pakistan is constructing six dams on Indus River in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir with assistance committed to those projects by China. These territories illegally occupied by Pakistan; collaborative activity there is in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

"Accordingly, we have made demarches to both Pakistan and China conveying the position. The government will continue to maintain this position," Singh added.

