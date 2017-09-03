China-India friction goes way beyond border dispute

A tense border standoff between China and India has magnified friction over trade and security between the two nations days before their leaders meet face to face. In India, the strife on a remote Himalayan plateau has fanned hostility toward Chinese companies and calls for economic retaliation against China, whose soaring exports to India have already invited criticisms of unfair trade. The scenario echoes Chinese disputes with other nations, including the U.S., as China’s trade relationships get caught up in other bilateral strains. President Donald Trump ...