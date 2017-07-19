China is our enemy, not Pakistan: Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha

leader and former today claimed that was ready to attack in collaboration with Pakistan and asked the government to reverse its stand on the and support its independence.



Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha against the backdrop of tension between and China, he asked the government to inform Parliament what it has done to meet any likely challenge from the neighbouring country.



" is today facing a big danger from I have been cautioning the central government for years. has joined hands with Pakistan. It has made full preparation to attack" is India's biggest opponent. What has the government done? In Kashmir, the Chinese army has allied with the Pak army," Yadav, known for his tough stand on China, said during the Zero Hour.He also claimed that had buried nuclear weapons in Pakistan to target India, adding that Indian intelligence agencies "would know better".Yadav said India's stand on Tibet, a reference to its acceptance that the region was part of China, was a "mistake" and the time has come to support its independence as it had been a traditional buffer between the two big nations." is our enemy, not Pakistan. Pakistan can do us no damage," he said.It was India's responsibility to protect Bhutan and was eyeing Nepal, he said.He also spoke against massive amounts of Chinese goods finding a market in