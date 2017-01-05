China justifies its stand on Masood Azhar, denies double standards

China had put two technical holds on India's move

today dismissed as "untrue" allegations of "double standards" by India by blocking its bid to list Pakistan-based JeM leader as a global terrorist by the UN, claiming that it had adopted a "just, objective and professional" attitude in deciding the issue.



"With regard to the listing matter of the Security Council 1267 committee the so called double standards adopted by on this relevant issue is not true. We take action based on solid evidence that is the standard upheld by us," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media briefing here.



Responding to remarks made by Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Azhar's issue during the press conference in New Delhi yesterday Geng said, "We have taken a responsible and constructive part in relevant discussion in a professional and objective way".



"Relevant members differed on this issue. The purpose of to put forward technical hold on that issue is to create enough time for the committee and relevant parties to consult with each other on the relevant issue," he said.



Akbar yesterday had said, "We really do expect to hear the voice of the world, not just voice of India on terrorism."



Referring to Pakistan's support to terror, India also hoped that as a "responsible and a mature" nation, will understand the "double standards" and "simply self-defeating and suicidal" approach of Islamabad to terrorism.



was the only country among the 15-member 1267 counter terrorism committee of the UN Security Council which has objected to India's application to list Azhar who is accused of masterminding the Pathankot terror attack.



had put two technical holds on India's move -- first for six months followed by a second one for a period of three months ending Dec 31 -- after which India has to file a fresh application to get the Pakistan-based Azhar listed as a terrorist by the UN.



When pointed out that was the only member among the 1267 committee members to have objected, Geng said "relevant attitude and action of comply with the resolution of the UNSC and rules ofprocedure of the committee."



" takes a very objective and just and professional attitude on that. Up to now the Committee is yet to come to an agreement on this issue and we would like stay in communication and coordination with all relevant parties including India on this," he said.



The issue remained unresolved even after the two countries have held several rounds of talks on this issue.



Elaborating on China's position, Geng said, "It is regrettable that an agreement is yet to be made. Relevant actions taken by in the committee is to safeguard the authority and effectiveness of the committee".

"It is out of the responsible attitude will



continue tostay in communication with all relevant parties including India in accordance with the security council resolution and rules of the procedures of the committee," Geng said.



At the same time he said, "I also want to stress that both and India are victims of terrorism. We have the same purpose and share the same goal on the issue of counter terrorism and we hope to enhance cooperation and communication with the Indian side to uphold peace and security of the region" .



On the comments by Minister of State for External Affairs, General (rtd) V K Singh that India's engagement with under close developmental partnership continue to expand despite differences, Geng said Beijing too wants to develop strategic partnership of co-operation with India.



"With regard to bilateral relationship with India we all know that both and India are major developing countries and emerging markets in the world," he said.



"To build more closely knit relationship for development serves the fundamental interest of the two countries and two peoples and it is also conducive to the stability of the region. We are also willing to develop strategic partnership of co-operation with India. This position remains unchanged," he said.

