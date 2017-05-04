China may push for RCEP deal without India: Chinese daily

may go ahead with a regional economic deal without as there is slim hope of New Delhi signing it in view of its concerns over cheap Chinese goods inundating Indian markets, an article in a state-run daily said today.

"An optimal choice for would be to reach a deal that includes India, as that would allow Chinese-made products to enter the Indian market with tariff concessions after the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) starts running," the article in the Global Times said.

However, given India's free trade history and the concerns expressed about its own interests, there is only a very slim possibility that would agree to the deal under the existing framework and mechanisms. So should set a sub-optimal goal of reaching an deal without India, it said.

"Although this would diminish the value of the agreement, should continue speeding up the negotiations, because enhanced cooperation with ASEAN, Japan, South Korea and Australia is of strategic importance for China," it said.

The is a 16-nation trade pact that includes the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), along with China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, a region that accounts for 46 per cent of the world's population and that produced nearly 30% of global GDP in 2016.

is pushing for RECP as Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP),a trade alliance worked by the Obama administration, which is on the verge of eclipse after US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of it.

Facing threat of cheap imports from after the bilateral trade deficit mounted to over $53 billion, Indian officials say is specially seeking to protect its advantages in services and stagger the phase-out of tariffs over a longer period in the case of China, to allow Indian industry more time to adjust.

The article cited four main reasons for being reluctant to promote the RCEP, which included worries over entry of cheap Chinese goods with tariff concessions, widening trade deficit with China, worries over domestic companies becoming less competitive, clauses on intellectual property and services will not be conducive for

" has unilaterally obstructed the normal process of WTO negotiations many times. In the final analysis, is still worried about the lack of competitiveness of its local enterprises," it said.

"However, the is of great significance for because the nation has been excluded from the needs to promote the conclusion of the negotiations and be prepared for India's withdrawal from it," it added.