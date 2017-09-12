JUST IN
In Doklam shadow, how Brics crafted new mantra for India-China diplomacy
Business Standard

China ready to reopen Nath La pass for Indian pilgrims post Doklam row

While the over two-month standoff was resolved last month, the pass through which many Indian pilgrims go to Kailash Mansarovar in China's Tibet remained shut.

IANS  |  Beijing 

Photo: PIB India Twitter Handle

China on Tuesday said it is ready for talks to reopen the Nath La pass for Indian pilgrims, which it had closed in mid June over the military standoff at Doklam.

"China is ready to keep communication with Indian side in regard to opening of the pass and other issues concerning the pilgrimage by Indians," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said here.

While the over two-month standoff was resolved last month, the pass through which many Indian pilgrims go to Kailash Mansarovar in China's Tibet remained shut.

 

 
First Published: Tue, September 12 2017. 13:51 IST

