China rejects troop withdrawal, asks India what if it enters Kashmir

China also said talks are impossible as people will then perceive the govt as being incompetent

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Doklam: The word from Ground Zero

Rejecting India's suggestion for a simultaneous withdrawal of troops to end the standoff at Doklam, China on Tuesday upped the ante, wondering what New Delhi would do if it "enters" Kalapani region in Uttarakhand or Kashmir.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector for 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.


China claimed it was constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. Bhutan says Doklam belongs to it but China claims the area belongs to it and says Thimphu has no dispute with Beijing over it.

"Even if there is only one Indian soldier, even for a day it is still a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wang Wenli, Deputy Director General of the Boundary and Ocean Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

Wang was briefing an Indian media delegation, whose visit was sponsored by the state-run All China Journalists Association (ACJA), on China's stand on the Doklam standoff.

"It is impossible to have a dialogue with India at this time. Our people will think our government is incompetent."

