China's Mars probe to carry 13 payloads, aims to catch up with India, US

China's probe will carry 13 types of payloads, including six rovers, in its first mission to the scheduled for 2020, as aims to catch up with the US, and



"The exploration programme is well underway," said Zhang Rongqiao, chief architect of the mission at the International Forum on Lunar and Deep-space Exploration, which opened today.



"The payloads will be used to collect data on the environment, morphology, surface structure and atmosphere of Mars," Zhang was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.looks to catch up with India, the and in sending probes toplans to send a spacecraft to orbit, land and deploy a rover on in 2020. The probe will be launched on a Long March-5 carrier from the Wenchang space launch center in southern China's Hainan Province.The lander will separate from the orbiter at the end of a journey of around seven months and touch down in a low latitude area in the northern hemisphere of where the rover will explore the surface.India's low-cost spacecraft completed 1,000 days in its in June this year, well beyond its designed mission life of six months or 180 days.had on September 24, 2014 successfully placed the spacecraft in the around the in its very first attempt, joining an elite club of countries with expertise in