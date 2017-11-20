China trashes Pak general's allegation of RAW sabotaging economic corridor

today dismissed a top Pakistani Army General's allegation that India has established a special intelligence cell at a cost of $500 million to sabotage the strategic China- Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it does not have any such report.



Chairman of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat on November 14 said had accused India of stoking "chaos and anarchy" in the region.



He alleged that Indians external intelligence agency has established a special cell at a cost of $500 million to sabotage the He also accused India of fanning terrorism in the restive province of"We have no such relevant reports," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a media briefing when asked about the allegation.Chinas rebuff over the allegation against India is significant considering that Beijing and Islamabad regard themselves as "iron brothers" sharing "all-weather ties".Also in an apparent reference to India's objections over the traversing through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Lu said, "We hope that could win more recognition and support from regional countries and the international community".Pakistans top officials have been accusing of sabotaging the as the Pakistani security forces had to battle numerous attacks by the nationalist forces as well as the Islamic State in province.The connects restive Xinjiang province with inLu said the is new type cooperation framework built by and for long term cooperation development."It is important not just to the common development of and but also regional connectivity and common prosperity," he said.He said believe that it can work with to ensure the success of the and the economic cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

