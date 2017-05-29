China warns India over Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Arunachal

China
on Monday asked India
to be "cautious" and exercise "restraint" over building infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, days after Prime Narendra
Modi launched the country's longest bridge linking Assam
with the state claimed by Beijing.
"We hope India
adopts a cautious and restrained attitude on the issue before the final settlement of the border issue with China
to jointly control disputes, safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the Chinese Foreign Ministry told IANS.
"China's position on the eastern section of the Sino-Indian border areas is consistent and clear," a statement in Chinese said.
Modi last week opened the country's longest bridge over Brahmaputra river that connects Assam's easternmost region with Arunachal Pradesh, claimed and dubbed by China
as South Tibet.
"China
and India
should resolve territorial disputes through negotiations and consultations between the two countries," the Foreign Ministry said.
Analysts say the bridge will ensure swift movement of Indian troops in Arunachal Pradesh, which, therefore, will bolster India's defence along the China
border.
China
and India
fought a brief war in 1962 when the Chinese entered Arunachal Pradesh
and unilaterally declared a ceasefire after withdrawing to the McMahon Line.
Since then Indian and Chinese troops have had several skirmishes.
China
has long been building infrastructure along the border unlike India, which, experts say, avoided building roads in the region, fearing a repeat of the 1962 war when the People's Liberation Army troops entered Assam.
