China warns its citizens in India of train accidents, disease and disasters

The warning is valid till the end of the year.

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

The first safety advisory was issued by China on July 7

China today issued a second safety advisory within two months to its nationals travelling to India, highlighting train accidents, natural disasters and frequent infectious disease cases in the country.

The notification issued by the Chinese Embassy in India comes amid the shrill campaign being carried out against India by the official media here over the Doklam standoff.


The advisory asks Chinese nationals to pay attention to their personal safety and the local security situation and to avoid unnecessary travel within the country, state-run People's Daily Online reported.

Travellers are told to carry personal identification information with them, obey religious customs, and keep their family, colleagues, and friends posted about their travel.

The advisory highlights the "weekend train derailment, natural disasters, and frequent infectious disease cases" in India.

The first safety advisory was issued by China on July 7 and was valid for one month.

India and China have been locked in a standoff for over two months in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector. The face- off began after Indian troops stopped Chinese military from building a road in the area.

