China welcomes Modi's 'positive' remarks on border row

China
on Monday hailed Prime Minster Narendra Modi
for his "positive remarks" about Sino-India
relations, saying a sound relationship was of great significance to both the countries.
"We have noted the positive remark made by Indian Prime Minister about China-India
relations. We welcome that," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
At an economic forum in Russia
on Saturday, Modi said that despite the contentious boundary issue between India
and China, not a single bullet was fired on the border in the last 40 years.
He was responding to a question whether India
skipping China's Belt and Road Initiative reflected acrimony between the two neighbours.
"The two major countries China
and India
maintaining sound and the steady bilateral relationship is of great significance," Hua said.
China
and India, fought a war 1962, have a dragging border dispute.
China
claims India's Arunachal Pradesh
as South Tibet while New Delhi lays claims to Aksai Chin held by Beijing.
"Both sides agree that an early settlement of the boundary questions serves the interests of the both sides. It helps both sides to achieve their strategic goal. The sides have also taken serious measures to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Hua added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU