Business Standard

Chinese army has ability to defeat all enemies: Xi Jinping

China began its first ever Army Day parade on Sunday

ANI  |  Zhurihe 

Xi Jinping, China
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday urged the military forces to enhance their combat readiness and forge an elite force that is able to win wars.

During a speech commemorating the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on August 1, the leader said, "I firmly believe that our heroic PLA has the confidence and capability to defeat any intruder. Our heroic PLA has the confidence and capability to safeguard the nation's sovereignty, security and development interests."

As part of the commemorations to mark the anniversary, the Chinese President also reviewed the armed forces in the field.

It is the first time that President Xi, also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, observed such a massive parade staged in the field, reports Xinhua.

The remarks assume significance on the backdrop of the ongoing Doklam tri-junction standoff between the two sides.

The armies of both countries have been engaged in a standoff since June 16 in Sikkim section where India and China share a 220-km-long border.

China has maintained that there won't be a meaningful dialogue without the unconditional withdrawal of Indian troops.

Meanwhile, India maintains that the unilateral action by China to build a road in the area was altering the status quo and had serious security implications for India.

