Chinese Army personnel spotted in Uttarakhand's Barahoti sector on July 25

Chinese soldiers transgressed into Uttarakhand's Barahoti on July 25 at about 9 am.
Sources say that the soldiers came up to 800m to 1 km into Indian territory.
This incident comes amid severe tensions between India and China resulting from the Doklam standoff.
In the past, Chinese troops have been known to cross over and write 'China' on rocks in the Chamoli district.
This area has also seen aerial transgressions and infiltration by foot patrols in 2013 and 2014.
The present standoff between India and China emerged after New Delhi expressed its apprehension over Beijing's road construction in the Sikkim sector of the border.
Consequently, China suspended the annual Kailash Manasarovar yatra and conceded that the decision to suspend the pilgrimage was due to the border scuffle.
