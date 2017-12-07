Chinese army prepared for 1962 war by fighting Tibetans

In path breaking research into the Tibetan uprising in 1956-59, and the lead-up to the 1962 war, Chinese scholar Jianglin Li has accessed Chinese Communist Party (CCP) documents and interviewed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) veterans from that war to present critical new aspects of that period’s history. Li’s research illustrates that Mao Zedong cynically regarded operations against the Tibetan resistance – called Chushi Gangdruk – as an opportunity to train the PLA. This research rebuts earlier claims by 1962 war veterans like Yin ...