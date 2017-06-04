TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Digital India: ISRO's GSAT-19, GSAT-11 to boost internet services
Business Standard

Chinese chopper violates Indian airspace in Uttarakhand

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

helicopter, facebook
Representative Image

A suspected Chinese helicopter was today seen flying over Indian territory in Barahoti area of Chamoli district close to Sino-India border, prompting authorities to launch a probe.

"One chopper was sighted hovering over Barahoti area violating Indian airspace at 9:15 AM. It remained inside the Indian airspace for nearly four minutes," Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt told PTI.



"There have been similar airspace violations in the past too. However, we cannot say whether the violation was a deliberate act of recce or an unintentional deviation," the SP said.

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Chinese chopper violates Indian airspace in Uttarakhand

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation A suspected Chinese helicopter was today seen flying over Indian territory in Barahoti area of Chamoli district close to Sino-India border, prompting authorities to launch a probe.

"One chopper was sighted hovering over Barahoti area violating Indian airspace at 9:15 AM. It remained inside the Indian airspace for nearly four minutes," Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt told PTI.

"There have been similar airspace violations in the past too. However, we cannot say whether the violation was a deliberate act of recce or an unintentional deviation," the SP said.

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation. image
Business Standard
177 22

Chinese chopper violates Indian airspace in Uttarakhand

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation

A suspected Chinese helicopter was today seen flying over Indian territory in Barahoti area of Chamoli district close to Sino-India border, prompting authorities to launch a probe.

"One chopper was sighted hovering over Barahoti area violating Indian airspace at 9:15 AM. It remained inside the Indian airspace for nearly four minutes," Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt told PTI.

"There have been similar airspace violations in the past too. However, we cannot say whether the violation was a deliberate act of recce or an unintentional deviation," the SP said.

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation.

image
Business Standard
177 22