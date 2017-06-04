Chinese chopper violates Indian airspace in Uttarakhand

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation

A suspected Chinese helicopter was today seen flying over Indian territory in Barahoti area of Chamoli district close to Sino- border, prompting authorities to launch a probe.



"One chopper was sighted hovering over Barahoti area violating Indian airspace at 9:15 AM. It remained inside the Indian airspace for nearly four minutes," Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt told PTI.



"There have been similar airspace violations in the past too. However, we cannot say whether the violation was a deliberate act of recce or an unintentional deviation," the SP said.



The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation.

Press Trust of India