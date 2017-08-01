Chinese products don't last long: Vijender trolls Zulpikar ahead of bout

Ahead of his double title fight with China's number one boxer and Zulpikar Maimaitali, Indian boxing superstar has trolled his opponent and said that he would try to finish the bout as soon as possible as “Chinese product don’t last long”.

In the mega fight of Asia to be held this Saturday, both the boxers will put their respective at stake. Whoever wins the bout takes home his defended title along with his opponent's title.

“My fight is this Saturday. I am just controlling my weight. So, my face looks weak. Otherwise, I feel okay. Yes, I will do my best on Saturday. I will try to finish the fight as soon as possible. Chinese products don't last for long. I don’t think it will take so long,” Vijender said.

Zulpikar is nine-year younger to Vijender, and when asked the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion whether it would have any effect on the bout, he said, “I don’t think it will affect because it is all about experiences. It is all about how you fight, how hard you punch. Like Floyd Mayweather is in his 40s and he is still fighting. He is number one boxer. So, I don’t think age will matter. I feel like 20, I don’t feel like 30. I fell like 20 all the time.”

This fight between two top boxers of Asian subcontinent will decide the 'King of Asia'.

China's undefeated star boxer has eight bouts under his name, same as Vijender. Zulpikar has five knock outs wins and has fought 24 rounds. His last bout was with African boxer Thomas Mashali where he won his current title last year. Zulpikar turned towards professional boxing in April 2015.

Vijender, who remained unbeaten since his debut in professional boxing, has fought eight bouts last one being against former world number one boxer Francis Cheka from Tanzania, where he defended his title.

Vijender clinched his first title in July 2016 against Kerry Hope of Australia, becoming the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion. In total, Vijender has fought eight bouts with seven of them being won by Knock-out.

He has 30 rounds under his belt, which gives him a slight edge over his opponent, who has fought 24 rounds till now.

Refusing to consider Zulpikar as a 'tough' opponent, Vijender said that the upcoming bout is extremely important for both of them and the one who would be better on that particular day would emerge out victorious.

“This is battle of Asia which is very important fight for both of us. We both have a 8-O record at the moment. The one who will be better will win the bout. It’s like normal fight. I don’t consider him as a tougher opponent. We will see. I am totally fit and focused. I don’t want to say it will be an easy or a difficult fight for me. The time will decide,” Vijender told ANI.

Talking about his preparation for the upcoming bout, Vijender said,“ I am truly focused. I have done lots of training. I have been through very hardcore training session. I have been through very tough fights. I did meditation. So I am totally focussed on Saturday’s fight.

