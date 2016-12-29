Chinnamma era begins: AIADMK to work under Sasikala' leadership

-
ALSO READAfter Amma, Chinnamma: Sasikala to head AIADMK as General Secretary Wrong to nominate 'Chinamma' as AIADMK general secy, she tried to kill Jaya: Sasikala Pushpa Sasikala Pushpa has no right to enter party office: AIADMK Senior AIADMK leaders request Sasikala to lead the party Please lead us: Senior AIADMK functionaries urge Sasikala
-
The ruling AIADMK party on Thursday passed a resolution to work under the leadership of V.K. Sasikala a close aide of former Chief Minister and party leader late J. Jayalalithaa, the party said.
The party's general council passed the resolution at its meeting here.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other leaders attended the meeting.
The council also passed a resolution condoling the death of Jayalalithaa.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU