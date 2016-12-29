TRENDING ON BS
2016, a year when court acted tough
Business Standard

Chinnamma era begins: AIADMK to work under Sasikala' leadership

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other leaders attended the meeting.

IANS  |  Chennai 

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala. Photo: PTI
The ruling AIADMK party on Thursday passed a resolution to work under the leadership of V.K. Sasikala a close aide of former Chief Minister and party leader late J. Jayalalithaa, the party said.

The party's general council passed the resolution at its meeting here.

The council also passed a resolution condoling the death of Jayalalithaa.

 

