Chocolate makers are using single-origin cacao beans to bring flavour alive

At Earth Loaf Artisan and Raw Chocolate’s factory in Mysuru, one can find the finest, organically-certified cacao beans sourced from Varanashi Farms in Karnataka being transformed into artisanal chocolates. Incorporating local herbs, spices and fruits, the founders, David Belo and Angelika Anangnostou, create single-origin, bean-to-bar chocolates such as mango, red capsicum and chilli chocolate, and coconut, ginger and gondhoraj bars. Together with other craft chocolate makers such as Mason & Co, Regal Chocolates and Indah Chocolate, the duo is at the forefront of the ...