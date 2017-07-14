Chris Gayle invests in Indian gaming start-up IONA Entertainment

Swashbuckling opening batsman has invested an undisclosed amount in Entertainment to bring one-stop entertainment to Indian fans, which includes state-of-the-art virtual gaming.



Speaking to reporters here, Gayle said he is a family man and loved to be associated with IONA, which is a family-oriented with potential to grow into a big



He also said India is his top priority in terms of destinations and wanted to invest as many businesses as possible.Iona, at present, has one 70,000 square-feet gaming venue at Virginia Mall here.It had raised an initial round of funding from Singapore-basedReplying to a query, CMD at Virginia Mall Company B Ramaswamy said has chalked out a Rs 200-crore expansion plan in the first phase."Rs 200 crore is just a phase one We need toinvest more, and partners coming in like and further strengthens our brand in the quest to become a global player," she said.Asked what percentage of Rs 200 crore has Gayle invested in the venture, Ramaswamy said, "I have two answers for that. One is cannot be valued. Two, the brand is young, for we had launched the brand just about a month ago." Ramaswamy said the company is still in talks with Gayle and other stakeholders about modalities."Lot of paperwork, valuations among other things needs to be workedout. We will come back on it once all the modalities arefinished," she said.Founder Subramanian said the company has big plans and intend to set up gaming zones in different parts of the country and make its presence felt abroad."We are planning to expand pan-India and by the end of the year, we are looking at having five more centres in India and two abroad," he said.

