Kashmir conference likely soon as opposition leaders back Yashwant Sinha
Business Standard

Chronology of events leading to Supreme Court's order on Vijay Mallya

SC holds Mallya guilty of contempt for transferring $40 mn to his children

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vijay Mallya
Vijay Mallya

Following is the chronology of the events in which the Supreme Court on Tuesday held businessman Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order:

Mar 8, 2016: A consortium of PSU banks moves SC seeking direction that Mallya is not allowed to leave India.

Mar 9: Centre informs SC that Mallya has left India.

Mar 30: Mallya's lawyer favours settlement, offers to repay Rs 4,000 crore to banks.

Apr 7: Banks reject Mallya's proposal before SC.

Apr 25: Banks tell SC that Mallya not cooperating in probe.

Apr 26: SC orders assets details of Mallya family be given to banks.

Jul 14: Banks seek contempt action in SC against Mallya.

Jul 25: SC issues notice to Mallya on plea of consortium of banks.

Aug 29: Banks tell SC that Mallya deliberately didn't disclose full assets.

Oct 25: SC seeks Mallya's overseas asset details.

Jan 11, 2017: SC asks Mallya's response on banks' plea alleging that he transferred $40 million to his children.

Mar 3: SC agrees to hear the contempt plea of the consortium of banks.

Mar 9: SC reserves order on the plea filed by consortium of banks seeking contempt action against Mallya.

May 9: SC holds Mallya guilty of contempt of court. Directs him to appear before it on July 10 to argue on quantum of sentence.

