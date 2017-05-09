Chronology of events leading to Supreme Court's order on Vijay Mallya

Following is the chronology of the events in which the on Tuesday held businessman guilty of for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order:

Mar 8, 2016: A consortium of PSU banks moves SC seeking direction that Mallya is not allowed to leave India.

Mar 9: Centre informs SC that Mallya has left India.

Mar 30: Mallya's lawyer favours settlement, offers to repay Rs 4,000 crore to banks.

Apr 7: Banks reject Mallya's proposal before SC.

Apr 25: Banks tell SC that Mallya not cooperating in probe.

Apr 26: SC orders assets details of Mallya family be given to banks.

Jul 14: Banks seek contempt action in SC against Mallya.

Jul 25: SC issues notice to Mallya on plea of consortium of banks.

Aug 29: Banks tell SC that Mallya deliberately didn't disclose full assets.

Oct 25: SC seeks Mallya's overseas asset details.

Jan 11, 2017: SC asks Mallya's response on banks' plea alleging that he transferred $40 million to his children.

Mar 3: SC agrees to hear the contempt plea of the consortium of banks.

Mar 9: SC reserves order on the plea filed by consortium of banks seeking contempt action against Mallya.

May 9: SC holds Mallya guilty of Directs him to appear before it on July 10 to argue on quantum of sentence.