Signals from Cabinet rejig: A not-so-smooth reshuffle
CII says Cabinet rejig inspires confidence in govt's reform path

The rejig has been carefully strategised with aim to impart impetus to development: CII

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image of Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Industry body CII on Sunday said the Cabinet reshuffle has instilled confidence that the path of reforms and 'ease of doing business' will continue to be the Modi government's top priority.

The rejig has been "carefully strategized" with an aim to to impart fresh impetus to India's development process, CII said in a statement.


"Overall, the direction of the reshuffle inspires confidence that the path of reforms, ease of doing business and timely implementation will continue to be top priority. This is vital at time when the GDP growth has been flagging," CII President Shobana Kamineni said.

Industry welcomes the new ideas and fresh action agendas that the new ministers will bring to their portfolios. At the same time, continuity too has been maintained in the Council, the statement added.

Four junior ministers -- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were elevated to the cabinet rank and nine fresh faces inducted as Ministers of State in a major rejig of his team by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The exercise raised the strength of the Union Council of Ministers from 73 to 76.

First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 02:36 IST

