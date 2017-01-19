Cipla initiates #saveyourlungsdilli, a campaign for pollution-free Delhi

The World Health Organization recently reported that 13 of the 20 most polluted in the world are in India. National Capital also figures in the list of 13. The environmental exposure to increasing air pollutants in is so immensely affecting the health that more than one-third of population is exposed to some kind of respiratory problems and are at higher risks of cardiovascular and respiratory morbidity and mortality.

According to a TGI Survey, 34 percent (approx five million) of people are suffering respiratory problems including Asthma, Bronchitis, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. However, instead of the deleterious effects of air and increased exposure, there is very less awareness in regards with the vulnerable population to the effects of air and Acute and chronic consequences of this on their respiratory system.

In view of increased concern levels of the symptoms such as breathlessness, impending lung condition and the rising number of asthma cases in Delhi, 'breathe-free' commences a movement # to protect against the potentially harmful effects on health by air pollutants and to outspread awareness about the ascending respiratory issues.

'breathe-free' also launches first of its kind helpline +91-8080622000 to provide round-the-clock free support service to people suffering from respiratory illness and who are vulnerable to breathing problems.

# movement will encourage people to come forward using

the 'breathe-free' helpline +91-8080622000 for Free Lung Check-up and interact with experts to understand their respiratory problems and treatment. As part of this initiative, every delhite can get information about current Air Quality Index and Health tips from health experts through SMS.

# initiative will work to create awareness for respiratory problems and a simple process of treatment for it. Via 'breathefree' helpline our team will reach the caller, check his or her health status and ensure that the person gets the required treatment at the right time and follow-up. The missed call campaign will reflect a proactive approach and will create a seamless experience for people using the helpline.

He further added that, "With almost half a million people living with respiratory and lungs problem in the country, it is incredibly important that they understand their condition and take a proactive approach to treat it.

Thus, one of the best ways to control respiratory problems is to identify the symptoms and for individuals to work with the healthcare professional to develop an effective treatment to put them in control of their condition."

Dr. Sundeep Salvi, Member Steering Committee Air and Health, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare-Government of and Director at Chest Research Foundation said, "Pollutants can cause lung damage due to oxidative stress by acting directly on the production of free reactive oxygen species (ROS), inducing epithelial cell inflammation, airway hyperactivity and lung injury. They reduce the levels of antioxidants in the lungs and therefore make it more vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution."

"In most situations, it is difficult to avoid exposure to air pollution; hence

reducing the risk is an important step, by knowing the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels and avoiding outdoor activities when it is very high. We suggest people to get lung function checked along with routine health check-up to monitor the impact of pollutants on lung health" he added.

Dr. Vikram Jaggi, Medical Director at Asthma Chest and Allergy Centre, said, "Inhalation of the air pollutants into the respiratory tract makes it the prime target for harmful effects. Pollutants can cause lung damage due to oxidative stress by impacting directly on the production of free reactive oxygen species, inducing airway hyperactivity and lung injury."

He further added that, "the quality of air we breathe not only determines the health of the lungs, but also of other organs in the body. Although lung health of all the age groups of is unfortified but people with genetic predisposition, toddlers and young children, pregnant women are highly vulnerable. Lack of attention paid towards respiratory problems and is affecting health of like a slow poison. The major purpose of # by 'breathefree' is to make people understand the trigger factors and provide them specialized diagnosis treatment.