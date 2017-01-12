CISF personnel open fire on colleagues, four killed

In an incident of fratricide, a personnel on Thursday allegedly opened fire at his colleagues, killing four of them at the Navinagar Power Generating Company premises in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

Superintendent of Police Satyaprakash said the personnel Balbir was apparently angry over leave issues and fired at his colleagues from his service rifle, killing two of them on the spot at the company campus.

Two others injured by him in the incident were declared brought dead by doctors of Narayan Medical College and Hospital in neighbouring Rohtas district where they were rushed, the SP said.

The incident was reported at about 12:30 AM.

The accused personnel, who hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, Satyaprakash said, adding senior police officials have rushed to the spot to probe the incident.

The four personnel who were killed have been identified as Bachcha Sharma, N Mishra, Arvind Kumar and G S Ram, he said.

