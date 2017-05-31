Citing security reasons, MHA not allowing Wi-Fi in our offices: DoPT

But the finance ministry in the same building is being allowed the Wi-Fi service

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has alleged that the Home Ministry is not allowing a use of Wi-Fi in its offices due to security reasons but the facility is being allowed for offices in the same building.



The issue was raised during a recent meeting chaired by newly-appointed Joint Secretary in the DoPT, Srinivas Ramaswamy Katikithala, to discuss modalities for the implementation of e-office or computerisation of office works.



During the meeting, Katikithala, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, enquired about the availability of the Wi-Fi network facility in the offices of



It was submitted by an officer of Informatics Centre (NIC) "that due to security reasons, Wi-Fi is not being allowed by MHA in this office", as per the minutes of the meeting.



However, it was also brought into notice that Ministry of Finance is allowed to use it in the same building, it said.



The North Block has Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Personnel Ministry (that includes the DoPT) and



The Joint Secretary has asked the authorities concerned in the and in the NIC to duly examine the issue and discuss the modalities for facilitating the use of Wi-Fi or wireless network to use the internet in the

