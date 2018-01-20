The opposition Conference (NC) on Saturday created ruckus in the Assembly to protest the "failure of the government to protect civilian lives in border villages".

Four people, including two civilians and two security personnel, were killed on Friday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

"BJP Hai, Hai, RSS Hai, Hai (Down with BJP, RSS)," NC MLAs led by senior leader, Ali Muhammad Sagar, shouted slogans to interrupt the proceedings of the state assembly.

They demanded a statement from the government on the recent civilian killings in Pakistani firing on the border.

"You (BJP) said we will behead 10 enemy heads if our one soldier is beheaded.

Where is you 56-inch wide chest (a jibe at Narendra Modi)," the opposition legislators shouted before walking out from the House in protest.

Abdul Majid Larmi, NC MLA, jumped into the Well of the House to protest the setting up of an army camp in Shamsipora village of his south Kashmir Homeshalibugh constituency.

Abdul Rehman Veeri, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, tried to calm the agitating MLA saying the had been ordered to amicably resolve the issue.