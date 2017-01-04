CJI laments lack of judges, pendency in his farewell speech

Justice Thakur dealt with a range of issues in his farewell address

Justice Thakur dealt with a range of issues in his farewell address

The outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Tuesday once again expressed concern over the lack of amid growing pendency of cases and asked the judiciary to be ready for future challenges to ensure that the nation remains an “inclusive society”.



Justice Thakur, who served for almost a year as the 43rd CJI, dealt with a range of issues in his farewell address in the apex court premises and said there are as many as three crore cases pending cases in courts across the country and the issue has to be tackled efficiently given the paucity of judges.



“The present has great challenges. We have 30 million cases. We have problems of infrastructure. We have problems of judge strength being low... But please remember, we will have greater challenges in the future and that is what we have to be prepared for,” he said.



Dealing with the emerging areas of litigations, the said, “You will have very, very serious issues coming up in times not very far from now. You will have issues regarding cyber laws, medico- cases, genetics and privacy etc. You will have issues of making India an inclusive society.” He underlined resurgence of India as an economic power, but said the nation cannot progress “unless judiciary also gets ready to handle the challenges that the development and progress bring with them”.



Addressing the farewell function organised by Bar Association (SCBA), he said there should not be a race among the lawyers for becoming a judge or a senior counsel while suggesting that these designations should come “uninvited”.



“We have seen the race for becoming a judge, efforts to become a judge and very recently the race for becoming a senior advocate. I have always felt that these distinctions should come to you uninvited. You must not invite them you must not ask for them. You must be considered deserving and suitable for such a distinction,” he said. The expressed his fondness for advocacy and said, in lighter vein, "one amendment I would like to happen in the Constitution is to let the retired practice. After all, we are lawyers at heart”. Justice J S Khehar, who would succeed Justice Thakur on Wednesday, said that the outgoing travelled the country spreading the good word of law and making people aware about the difficulties faced by the judiciary. In a lighter vein, Justice Khehar further said, "The other day I told to him (Justice Thakur) about a newspaper report that he is going to be the Vice President. He laughed it off.





Press Trust of India