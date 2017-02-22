Clashes at DU's Ramjas College over invitation to JNU students

RSS backed ABVP had locked down college seminar room and pelted stones in protest

University's Delhi University on Wednesday saw clashes between RSS-backed ABVP and Left-affiliated student groups over cancellation of a seminar invite to Jawaharlal Nehru University students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid terming them "anti-nationals".



RSS' student-wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had on Tuesday locked down the seminar room and pelted stones in protest against an invitation to students to address a seminar saying they are "anti-nationals".



The college authorities had to withdraw the invitation to Khalid, who was charged with sedition last year, and Shehla who was face of the movement demanding release of the students arrested in that case.



A section of teachers, students and members of left- affiliated All Students' Association (AISA), who were agitated over the college's decision to "bow down" to "threat to freedom of speech" had decided to march to Maurice Nagar police station demanding action against members for alleged vandalism.



The members, however, did not allow the march to proceed and allegedly locked the students and teachers inside while members tried to barge inside the premises to "rescue the captives".



"The students have been locked inside and those trying to come out were beaten up by goons. We tried to barge in inside the college to rescue the students but they are attacking us as well. They have come prepared with hockey sticks," an member said.



College Principal Rajender Prasad said he is in discussion with the teachers who were organisers of the event and requested both the groups to not disrupt the peace and harmony in the college.



Prasad on Tuesday had claimed that though the college advocates freedom of speech, the decision was taken keeping the situation in mind.



The two students were earlier invited to take part in a session during a two-day seminar on 'Culture of Protest' organised by Wordcraft, Ramjas college's Literary Society.

