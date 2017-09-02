Clashes erupt between youths, security forces after Eid prayers in Kashmir

prayers were held peacefully in on Saturday as people exchanged warm greetings with each other, barring some incidents of sporadic clashes in the valley.

Large gatherings were held in Hazratbal Shrine, Eidgah grounds and other places in city and also in Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Badgam, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

Reports of sporadic clashes between and the security forces have come in from Anantnag and Sopore towns. Police said the clashes started after the prayers.

So far, no major untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the Valley, they said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti offered prayers at Syed Sahib Shrine in a high security area of city.

Separatist leaders, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq were placed under house arrest in to prevent their participation in prayers.

Children wearing new clothes accompanying their fathers also came out to attend prayers.

Devotees in large numbers offered prayers in Jammu city as Hindus waited patiently outside the prayer grounds to greet their Muslim brothers.

Large congregation of Muslims were seen offering prayers in Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu region.

A highlight of festivities was the communal harmony shown by followers of other religions in the Jammu region who greeted Muslims and also offered sweets to them.



