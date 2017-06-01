CLAT 2017 results announced

(CNLU) announced the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 on May 29, 2017. The conducting body also issued category-wise merit list. 2017 was conducted on May 14 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website of the university cnlu.ac.in. Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible for admission to integrated The Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) courses offered by 18 National Law Universities (NLUs).

2017 result





UG 2017 toppers Name Score Rajat Maloo 154.25 Vihit Ashish Shah 150.25 Radhika Sharda 148.5 Name Score Pranav Tripathi 125 Swati Verma 121.5 Abhishek Sinisinwar 120.25 Jaipur’s Rajat Maloo has aced the 2017in the undergraduate category (UG) aggregating 154.25 out of 196 marks. postgraduate (PG) exam topper is Pranav Tripathi who belongs to Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can download the results for 2017 from the official website. A step-by-step guide on how to:

1. Visit the official website for the - cnlu.ac.in

2. Click on the link for 2017 - ac.in

3. Click on the notification To view the All India Rank of 2017, Click here on the main page of the portal

4. Enter registered email Id and password in the fields provided

5. Click on Login

6. Download and save the results

7. Take a print out for further reference.

2017 test

The answer keys for the exam were released on May 16, 2017. Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate tests were two hours long. The UG paper was for 200 marks and the PG paper carried 150 marks. There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

After the result declaration, the first indicative seat allocation list based on merit-cum-preference will be published on the website on June 5, 2017. After the publication of this list, candidates would need to either lock their allotted seats or exercise option to shift against indicative seat allotment by June 8, 2017. The candidates who wish to lock their indicated seat would need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 50000. Those failing to deposit the required fees by the specified date will forfeit their right to be considered for admission in – 2017 and their names will be dropped from the – 2017 merit list.

The counselling fee of those candidates who withdraw up to June 21, 2017, will be refunded after deducting Rs. 10,000. According to the official notification, there will be no refund of counselling fee after the last date of withdrawal from admission process June 21, 2017.



Dates to remember





Event Date Publication of first indicative seat allocation list based on merit-cum-preference June 5, 2017 Payment of counselling fee for first list candidates June 6 to June 8, 2017 Locking of allotted seats or exercising option for shifting against indicative seat allocation list June 6 to June 8, 2017 Publication of second allotment list June 12, 2017 Payment of counselling fee for second list candidates June 13 and June 14, 2017 Locking of allotted seats or exercising option for shifting against indicative seat allocation list June 13 and June 14, 2017 Publication of third allotment list. June 19, 2017 Payment of counselling fee for third list candidates June 20 and June 21, 2017 Locking of allotted seats or exercising option for shifting against indicative seat allocation list June 20 and June 21, 2017 Withdrawal from the admission process June 21, 2017 Publication of fourth allotment list June 24, 2017 Payment of full fees by the candidates whose names have appeared in the fourth allotment list to the NLUs where their names appeared. June 28 – June 30, 2017 Candidates to complete the admission formalities at the allotted NLUs for admission against allotment list. June 28 – June 30, 2017 Status of admissions from the participating NLU (s) in the office

July 4, 2017 Closure of admission process by – 2017 office July 6, 2017

About CLAT-2017

is a non-statutory body created under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the convenience of the students seeking admission to various National Law Universities in the country. An entrance test is conducted to provide a list of candidates on the basis of ‘merit-cum-preference’ to each University for admission to their Under-Graduate (UG)/ Post-Graduate (PG) programmes, as per the eligibility, reservation and other criteria laid down under the respective statutes of the participating Universities.

The first core committee consisting of vice-chancellors of seven participating NLUs decided that a Common Entrance Test will be conducted by all the participating Universities on a rotational basis in the order of their year of establishment. Accordingly, the first Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) was conducted in the year 2008.