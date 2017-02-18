Clean drinking water linked to asthma risk in kids: Study

Access to good, may be associated with a higher risk of in children as they are deprived of the beneficial microbes, a new Ecuadorian study has claimed.

Researchers at University of British Columbia (UBC) in have found a yeast in the gut of new babies in Ecuador in South America that appears to be a strong predictor that they will develop in childhood.

The new research furthers our understanding of the role microscopic organisms play in our overall health, researchers said.

"Children with this type of yeast called Pichia were much more at risk of This is the first time anyone has shown any kind of association between yeast and asthma," said Brett Finlay, a microbiologist at UBC.

In previous research, Finlay and his colleagues identified four gut bacteria in Canadian children that, if present in the first 100 days of life, seem to prevent

In a follow-up to this study, they repeated the experiment using faecal samples and information from 100 children in a rural village in Ecuador.

and Ecuador both have high rates of with about 10 per cent of the population suffering from the disease.

They found that while gut bacteria play a role in preventing in Ecuador, it was the presence of a microscopic fungus or yeast known as Pichia that was more strongly linked to

Instead of helping to prevent asthma, however, the presence of Pichia in those early days puts children at risk.

Finlay also suggests there could be a link between the risk of and the cleanliness of the environment for Ecuadorian children.

As part of the study, the researchers noted whether children had access to

"Those that had access to good, had much higher rates and we think it is because they were deprived of the beneficial microbes," said Finlay.

"That was a surprise because we tend to think that clean is good but we realise that we actually need some dirt in the world to help protect you," said Finlay.

Now Finlay's colleagues will re-examine the Canadian samples and look for the presence of yeast in the gut of infants.