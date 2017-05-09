Clubs and hotels suffer huge losses, plead before Supreme Court

The on Tuesday said it is likely to pass an order in second week of July in connection with within 500 metres of highways.

The apex court was hearing the plea of hotels and clubs seeking a review of the order.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswar Rao said they would likely pass an order in the second week of July.

The clubs and hotels pleaded before the apex court that they were incurring huge losses because of the order.