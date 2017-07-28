CM Adityanath targets politicians skirting beacon ban in Uttar Pradesh

Furthering his purported agenda of clipping the wings of the high and mighty who flaunt their clout and power, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister has ordered an extensive state-wide campaign against vehicles fitted with hooters and pressure horns.

Implementing the order limiting the use of red and blue beacon lights atop official vehicles, the Adityanath government had earlier strictly enforced the directive.

However, the powers that be, especially those from the political class, circumvented that directive by replacing the beacon lights with hooters and pressure horns as an unambiguous status symbol among the larger public.

Taking cognisance of this growing phenomenon, the chief minister has now ordered the state traffic department to take stern action against such vehicle owners.

At the same time, the police and traffic department will also take action in cases of drunken driving, speeding, tinted window glasses, etc.

The state government on Friday kicked off a massive two-week drive against traffic violators to minimise road mishaps and the consequent casualties.

However, the police department has been advised to ensure that the common man is not inconvenienced or subjected to extortion of money by on-duty cops during the ongoing campaign, which will continue till August 10.

In 2016, a total of 19,320 people were killed in different road accidents across and, according to official data, the number of persons killed in 2012, 2013, and 2016 was much higher in rural areas as compared to urban centres.