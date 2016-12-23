CM Ibobi can't evade responsibility for Manipur's economic blockade: Rijiju

In a stern message, the Centre on Friday told Manipur government that it can't escape responsibility for the "humanitarian crisis" arising out of the 52-day economic blockade by a Naga group and must work to end it, while making it clear that nobody will be allowed to take political advantage.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who is on a day-long visit to Congress-ruled Manipur as a Central emissary, said it is completely unacceptable to have such kinds of blockades in which thousands are suffering and both central and Manipur governments will work together to end it.

"The state government has not been able to end the blockade. It must end as soon as possible as law and order is the responsibility of the state government. Nobody will be allowed to take political advantage out of a humanitarian crisis where common people are suffering," he said at a press conference here.

Rijiju earlier had a detailed meeting with Chief Minister and senior officials of central and state governments on the crisis and how to resolve it.

He dismissed suggestions that central government was late in taking action, saying that it has been asking the state government to clear the blockade since the beginning and offering assistance to it.

"From today (December 23) onwards, the state government can't escape from its responsibility. Nobody will be allowed to add to the sufferings of the people. The central government is also not shying away from its responsibility," he said.

Opposing creation of seven new districts, the has been staging blockade on the National Highways 2 and 37 connecting the landlocked Manipur since November 1 crippling normal for last 52 days.

The BJP-led central government has been nudging the government in Manipur to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the two highways.