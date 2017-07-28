CM Nitish Kumar reaches Bihar Assembly ahead of 11 am trust vote

Chief Minister has reached the state Assembly ahead of the 11 am floor test, news agency ANI has reported.



The Assembly will have a day- long special session from 11 am on Friday to facilitate the new JD(U)- of to seek a trust vote, Speaker Chaudhary said on Thursday.



"The assembly secretariat has informed the house members to participate in the one-day special session which will begin at 11 am tomorrow. The members have been informed by telephone, SMS and letters," Chaudhary told reporters."There is only one agenda for tomorrow's special sitting - that is the of the new government," he said.Chaudhary said he wanted to announce the names of leader of the House and the Leader of the provided his office receives the names in this regard.A from the assembly secretariat said Speaker Chaudhary would address the assembly at the beginning of the special session and Kumar would then move the confidence motion.Earlier during the day, a brief cancelled the notification calling for five-day for bicameral legislature from July 28 to August 3.Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister along with BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi as his deputy this morning by Governor K N Tripathi, who gave two days to the new to prove its majority on the floor of the House.Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told PTI that elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the assembly building for tomorrow's special one-day session.