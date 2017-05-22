CMs take a leaf out of Modi's book: Raghubar Das may start radio show soon

Jharkhand Chief Minister is likely to start a radio address on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's — an idea expected to be emulated by other states, too.

The idea of a ‘CM ki Baat’ was discussed during a recent meeting of Information and Broadcasting Minister M with Das in Ranchi.

It is learnt that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed between the Jharkhand government, the All India Radio and Doordarshan for this.

“The concept has attracted some state governments who have started thinking of having their own programmes on the same lines,” an official said.

Like Modi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also addresses people through radio.

During the meeting with Das, Naidu also approved a 24X7 Doordarshan channel for Jharkhand, the proposal for which was pending for four years.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government completing three years in office, Naidu’s visit to Jharkhand was part of his plans to visit all the states to highlight the policies and achievements of the government.

Besides Jharkhand, the minister has visited states such as Assam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

He plans to visit Rajasthan on Tuesday and thereafter Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Das said Naidu emphasises on time-bound implementation of schemes such as the launch of a new Doordarshan channel dedicated to the Northeast in August, and inauguration of a permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Aizwal in March.

For time-bound implementation of schemes, the officials from the Centre and the states discusses various communication issues a day before the minister reaches the state, and then raise them with Naidu.