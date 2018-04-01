CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Indraprastha Gas in Delhi, NCR

prices in capital were hiked CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked in Delhi, NCR by 90 paisa per kg and that of piped cooking gas by 1.15, following government raising input rates to two year high.

IGL, which retails to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in capital region (NCR), said price in will be 40.61 per kg and 47.05 in Noida, Greater & Ghaziabad, effective midnight tonight.

The price of being supplied in Rewari is being increased by 95 paise per kg from 50.67 per kg to 51.62 per kg.

Ltd (IGL) will continue to offer a discount of 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of (compressed natural gas) for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets, the company said in a statement.

Thus, the consumer price of will be 39.11 per kg in and 45.55 per kg in Noida, Greater & Ghaziabad during 12.30 am to 5.30 am at the select stations across the region.

Piped rates in have been hiked from 25.99 per standard cubic meter to 27.14 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater and Ghaziabad will be 28.84 per scm.

In Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG will now be 28.78 per scm, which has been increased by 1.15 per scm.

supplies PNG (piped natural gas) to nearly 6 lakh households in and over 2.7 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Rewari.

"The revision in of and domestic PNG has been effected after taking into account the overall impact on the cost, as a result of the increase in prices of domestically produced natural gas," the statement said.

prices have been raised by 6 per cent to USD 3.06 per million British thermal unit.

"This increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles," said.

For autos, the increase will be 2 paisa per km, for taxi it will be 4 paisa per km and in case of buses, the increase will be 26 paise per km.