Coal scam case: CBI registers FIR against its former director Ranjit Sinha

Action against Sinha came after SC directed the agency to constitute a special investigation team

The has registered an FIR against its former director for allegedly trying to influence the coal scam probe as the agency's chief.



The action against Sinha came after the directed the agency to constitute a special investigation team to look into the allegations against Sinha.



The had tasked a former special director of the with looking into the visitors diary at Sinha's official residence which allegedly showed that several accused of the coal block allocation scam case were regular visitors to his house.



On the basis of Sharma's report, the had directed the to probe Sinha as it found there was prima facie material against him.



Sinha, an 1974-batch IPS officer, was the director between 2012 and 2014.

