Coal scam case: Industrialist Naveen Jindal, Vikrant Gujral granted bail

Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were today granted bail by a special court in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.
Special Judge Bharat Parashar granted the relief to them on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each and one surety of like amount.
The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on October 31.
Besides Jindal, others who got the relief include Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL) former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral.
The accused were summoned for alleged offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.
In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.
Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.
