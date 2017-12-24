Cold wave grips Kashmir Valley but snowfall unlikely

-
As a severe cold wave continued here on Sunday, the weather office said that snowfall was unlikely this Christmas Eve in the Kashmir Valley.
"Cloudy and dry weather is likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 hours. Christmas celebrations be without the traditional snowfall this year," a MET official said.
The officials said the severe cold wave continued unabated in the Valley and the Ladakh region.
"At minus 11.4, Kargil was the coldest town followed by Leh at minus 9.6 degrees Celsius," the official said.
Minimum temperatures throughout the valley remained below the freezing point. Srinagar recorded minus 2, Pahalgam minus 4 and Gulmarg minus 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.
The minimum temperatures in the Jammu region however, remained above the freezing point," the official said.
"Jammu city recorded 7.5, Katra 7.8, Batote 5.5, Banihal 1.3, Bhaderwah 2.8 and Udhampur 4.5 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures."
