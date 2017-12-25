JUST IN
Cold wave in north India: Trains disrupted, cancelled in Delhi due to fog

With the winter season setting in, Delhi has been experiencing dense fog leading to disruption in the functioning of Indian railways

ANI  |  New Delhi 

The cold wave continued to disrupt lives in the national capital as 26 trains got delayed while six were rescheduled and 17 got cancelled due to fog on Monday.

On Sunday, 17 trains were cancelled, 19 were delayed and six were rescheduled after a blanket of fog engulfed Delhi.

The high pollution level in the region has further added to the fog causing low visibility.
First Published: Mon, December 25 2017. 10:32 IST

