Collegium sends Indu Malhotra, K M Joseph's name as Supreme Court judges

The collegium has sent to the Centre the names of and K M Joseph for their appointment as judges of the apex court, sources said today. This move by the collegium, headed by of (CJI) Dipak Misra, comes amid an ongoing tussle in the top court which had come into fore after the unprecedented January 12 press conference by four senior-most judges there. Besides the CJI, the collegium comprises of four senior-most judges of the top court -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and -- who had held the press conference highlighting various issues, including allocation of important and sensitive PILs, and questioned the manner in which the CJI was allocating them. The collegium had on January 11 decided to recommend the names of Joseph and Malhotra for appointment as apex court judges. The sources said these two names have now been formally sent to the Malhotra would become the to be directly appointed as a of the apex court, sources said. The name of Justice Joseph, who was part of the bench which in 2016 had quashed the imposition of President's Rule in the state, has also been cleared for elevation to the apex court in a collegium meeting held on January 10. Justice Joseph was appointed as Permanent of the in 2004 and later transferred to where he assumed charge in 2014 as Malhotra, who was designated as a in 2007, would be the to be directly appointed as a of the top court, instead of being elevated from a She will be the seventh woman since independence to make it to the At present, Justice R is the lone woman in the apex court. Since Independence, only six women judges have made it to the top court as judges and the first appointment was of Justice M in 1989, 39 years after the setting up of the in 1950. Justice was elevated to the apex court after her retirement as a of the After serving the top court till April 29, 1992, she was later appointed as the of The second woman in the was Justice who started her career as a from the Bombay and rose to become the of the She was elevated to the apex court where she remained from November 8, 1994, till August 27, 1999. Justice followed Manohar after a gap of almost five months and became the longest-serving woman from January 28, 2000 to June 2, 2006. After her retirement, it took four years to appoint the next woman Justice was elevated to the from where she was the Her tenure in the apex court was from April 30, 2010 to April 27, 2014. During her stint, she was joined by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, who served the apex court between September 13, 2011 to October 29, 2014.

These two judges also created a history by holding the court together as an all-women bench for a day in 2013. Justice Banumathi, who at present is the only sitting woman judge, had joined on August 13, 2014 and would retire on July 19, 2020. In the 67-year history of the Supreme Court, there have been only two occasions when it has had two sitting women judges together, the first being Justices Misra and Desai and later Justices Desai and