Colonel nabbed for raping army officer's daughter in 3 days police custody

A court on Thursday sent an arrested on charges of raping a fellow officer's daughter to three days in custody.

The young woman, aged 21 and an adopted daughter of a Lt Colonel, filed a complaint on November 20 against the 56-year-old accused posted at the Training Command (ARTRAC) here. The Lt is also posted at the ARTRAC.

After preliminary investigations, a case under the Indian Penal Code was registered and the arrested on Wednesday evening.

In her complaint, the woman said she was called by the to his residence with a promise to introduce her to people associated with the modelling industry.

She accused the of forcing her to drink alcohol and raping her. He even allegedly threatened to 'ruin' her father's career if she revealed the crime to anyone.

Superintendent of said the medical examination report of the young woman was awaited. did not disclose the identify of the accused officer.

Director General of Somesh Goyal told reporters that investigation into the woman's complaint was on.

