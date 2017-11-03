Comedy plays a big part in making 'Thor: Ragnarok' finest film of series

The 17th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Thor: Ragnarok is the last in the Thor sub-franchise, and visually by far the most stimulating. Helmed by Kiwi director Taika Waititi, the film has what the previous Thor films lacked sorely — comedy and colour; and it has them in spades. The film’s run time of 130 minutes is longer than most Hollywood films, but it manages to hold the audiences’ attention for every minute. Chris Hemsworth as Thor is seen in a new look in Ragnarok, without his long golden locks, and also without Mjolnir — his seemingly ...