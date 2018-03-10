JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

INX Media Case: Hear me before ED arrest order, Karti Chidambaram urges SC

PM Modi urges lawmakers to work for progress in backward districts
Business Standard

Commerce Minister Prabhu gets additional charge of civil aviation ministry

The President accepted Gajapathi Raju's resignation on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu
Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu

Commerce and Industries minister Suresh Prabhu was on Saturday given additional charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry, a day after the resignation of TDP's Ashok Gajapathi Raju was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

In a brief communique, the spokesperson said, "The President, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that Suresh Prabhu, Cabinet Minister, shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in addition to his existing portfolio."

Raju and another Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Y S Chowdary had resigned from the council of ministers after party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to pull out his ministers.

Naidu took the decision after facing relentless attacks from the opposition for "failing" to secure special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
TDP, however, continues to be a part of the NDA..
First Published: Sat, March 10 2018. 14:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements