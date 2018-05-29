Committed to farm loan waiver, or else will resign, says Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H D today said he is committed to waive farm loans or else he will retire from politics, and asked people not to fall prey to the "BJP's conspiracy".

The JD-S leader, who was sworn-in Chief Minister last week after the extended unconditional support to his party, said he is ready with the guidelines on farm loan waiver, details of which will be disclosed on Wednesday.

was talking to reporters here today after meeting Prime Minister

"I have clearly said that I will waive farm loans. I had promised during election that I will do it in 24 hours. That is true. At least you should give time to breathe. Today, I have limitations.

"If I don't do it, have clearly said that I will retire from politics and I will resign as chief minister. Why cannot you wait for some time?," told reporters.

He said he has heard statements by BJP leaders including BS Yeddyurappa on the issue of farm loan waiver. "I am not sitting quiet. I am not Yeddyurappa to sit quiet."



"The guidelines to waive farm loans have been kept ready. They will be shared before the public on Wednesday in Bengaluru," he told reporters.

The chief minister accused the BJP of conspiring against him and urged the people not to fall prey to it. The JD-S leader said his government is for the people and he will serve the people till the time he is the chief minister.

"Don't panic and get confused (by BJP statements). Not only on farm loan issue, I will work on other matters related to people. There will be a difference when I work as CM," he claimed.

Before his meeting with the prime minister, Kumaraswamy also met top leaders in the capital to work out power-sharing arrangement with the ally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)